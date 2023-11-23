Nutritionists have named the types of nuts that should not be eaten daily in order not to harm health

Nuts are a great choice for a snack on their own, rich in nutrients and full of flavor. However, among the varieties of nuts, there is one that requires restrictions in consumption.

The FoodOboz editorial team will reveal which nut is considered the most harmful and why. This nut is widely used in cooking for desserts and snacks, and is also consumed as a snack with carbonated drinks. We are talking about peanuts.

One of the main problems with peanuts is that their fruits grow in the soil, not on a tree or bush. This puts the product at a high risk of contamination by various molds that turn peanuts into a powerful allergen that is harmful to the body.

The second aspect of peanuts' negative impact is phytic acid, which interferes with the absorption of iron in the body. Therefore, it is recommended to soak the product in water for several hours and dry it before eating it. It is important to avoid eating raw peanuts.

It is important to note that peanuts belong to the legume family, but due to the way they are grown, they cannot be fully considered a nut. For all these reasons, it is important to be careful when consuming peanuts and include them in your diet with these features in mind.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

