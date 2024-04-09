Nutritionists named two foods that 40-year-olds should eat every day

After 40, it is important to take care of your health, because the risk of developing various diseases increases with age. Experienced nutritionists recommend including two products in the diet that will help strengthen your body and protect against diseases.

As She Finds reports, experts insist on including cruciferous vegetables and Greek yogurt in the diet.

Cruciferous vegetables

Cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, Brussels sprouts, and other vegetables from this group are rich in antioxidant enzymes, vitamins, and minerals. Dark green cruciferous vegetables contain phytonutrients that reduce inflammation and the risk of cancer. These vegetables also help regulate hormone levels, which is important during menopause.

Greek yogurt

Contains a lot of protein and few calories. Rich in probiotics that improve digestion. A healthy gut better absorbs nutrients and regulates metabolism, which promotes weight loss.

Including these two foods in your diet will help you:

Strengthen immunity

Reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases

Improve digestion

Maintain intestinal health

Regulate hormone levels

Maintain a healthy weight

