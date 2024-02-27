6 types of seeds to enrich your diet. Including seeds in your daily diet is a simple and effective way to diversify and improve your health.

Add seeds to salads, yogurts, cereals, pastries, desserts, and sauces. This is an easy way to improve your health and improve your body, writes Eat This, Not That.

Why are seeds good for you?

Rich in fiber, which aids digestion, reduces the risk of colon cancer, and balances blood sugar.

Contains many nutrients: proteins, vitamins, minerals, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Helps fight chronic diseases.

6 most useful types of seeds:

1. Chia seeds:

A source of omega-3 that improves heart function.

Lowers cholesterol and blood pressure.

2. Flaxseed:

Fights constipation.

Lowers blood pressure and blood sugar.

A source of omega-3.

3. Hemp seeds:

Contains an optimal ratio of omega-6 and omega-3.

Prevents chronic diseases.

4. Quinoa:

A source of vegetable protein.

Reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

5. Sesame:

Contains vitamins B1, B3, B6, necessary for metabolism.

It has anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties.

6. Pumpkin seeds:

Rich in protein, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, potassium, and selenium.

Contains antioxidants and healthy fats.

Remember:

Variety is the key to success.

Do not overindulge in seeds, as they are high in calories.

Start with small portions to avoid digestive problems.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

