Cheese is an integral part of many dishes and a delight for true gourmets. However, if you are paying attention to your health or want to offer your guests something light, you don't have to give up this delicate product. Choosing the right cheeses can be beneficial and satisfy your culinary desires.

Nutritionist Chelsea Amer emphasizes that there is no single "healthiest cheese" because different types of cheese have their unique characteristics. She recommends ricotta and mozzarella cheeses as great low-sodium, high-protein options, Medicalxpress reports.

Mozzarella cheese is famous for its rich protein composition and low sodium content. On the other hand, ricotta, although lower in fat, is higher in sodium. Feta is characterized by low calories but has less protein and more sodium. Goat cheese, despite its low-calorie content, has a higher sodium content and lower protein composition. In general, the choice of cheese depends on personal preferences and needs.

Nutritionist Amer notes that cottage cheese seems to be one of the best options, containing approximately 13 grams of protein per 100 calories per serving. Other cheeses, such as mozzarella, gouda, feta, and goat cheese, have 4 to 8 grams of protein per 100 calories per serving. Thus, when choosing a cheese, you should be guided not only by its health benefits but also by your taste.

