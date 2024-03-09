Nutritionists have named 10 healthy carbohydrates that help you lose weight

Carbohydrates are not the enemy of weight loss! Many people mistakenly believe that carbohydrates are bad for your figure. In fact, this is not true. Complex carbohydrates are a source of energy that helps us stay healthy and slim.

Eat these foods in moderation, combine them with proteins and healthy fats, and you can lose weight without harming your health, writes novosti24.kyiv.ua.

Here are some foods high in healthy carbohydrates that will help you lose weight:

1. Corn:

Choose fresh corn, not canned.

Eat it without oil or with minimal salt.

It is rich in fiber, iodine, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium and iron.

2. Green beans:

A low-calorie and satisfying product.

Contains a lot of fiber, protein, and vitamins.

Accelerates metabolism.

3. Pasta made from durum wheat:

Does not harm the figure if not digested.

It is rich in fiber.

Watch the sauce: avoid too much cream or salt.

4. Chickpeas:

Contains a lot of fiber, vegetable protein, and manganese.

Protects against premature aging.

Helps to improve the functioning of the digestive system.

5. Mushrooms:

Rich in proteins, carbohydrates, and antioxidants.

They are well absorbed with meat or cereals.

6. Whole grains:

Contains a lot of fiber, which speeds up metabolism.

Help control blood sugar levels.

Avoid ready-made bars with syrup.

7. Fruits:

Rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber.

They improve digestion and make you feel full.

Choose fruits with a low glycemic index.

8. Potatoes:

Harmless to the figure if boiled or baked without oil.

Good for the heart and blood vessels.

You can add a little olive oil or butter.

9. Whole grain oatmeal:

The best breakfast for health.

Contains protein and fiber that make you feel full.

Add nuts and berries for even more benefits.

10. Quinoa:

Does not contain gluten.

Rich in fiber, antioxidants, iron, zinc, and magnesium.

Helps lower blood glucose levels.

Remember:

Not all carbohydrates are the same. Complex carbohydrates are friends of weight loss, while simple carbohydrates are enemies.

Do not eat carbohydrates at night.

Drink plenty of water.

Exercise regularly.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

