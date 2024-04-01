A nutritionist named a spice that helps control blood sugar

Spices can serve not only as a seasoning for dishes. Sometimes they have powerful healing properties.

In particular, ginger stands out for its ability to regulate blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity. The website eatingwell.com informs about this.

According to Dr. Kanchan Koya, this spice contains many active polyphenols, including gingerol, which can be effective in fighting inflammation. This, in turn, can help regulate blood glucose.

"Inflammation is associated with insulin resistance and poor blood sugar control. So, balancing inflammation with spices like ginger can have a beneficial effect on blood sugar," she explains.

A study published in the journal Nutrients in 2024 shows that eating ginger on an empty stomach can significantly lower blood glucose and insulin levels.

"Some studies show that ginger can have a positive effect on blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity and slowing the digestion of carbohydrates, resulting in less post-meal blood sugar spikes," said Colette Miko, a certified nutritionist.

According to a 2018 meta-analysis published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, ginger may also inhibit enzymes involved in carbohydrate digestion and absorption, affecting glucose metabolic pathways and protecting beta cells.

In addition, ginger has other beneficial properties for health.

"Many people with prediabetes and diabetes are at high risk for cardiovascular disease, and ginger has been shown to have a positive effect on cholesterol," adds Dr. Miko.

