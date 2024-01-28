eng
Kids will love it: how to make crispy potato chips in minutes (video)

Diana Bondarenko

Kids will love it: how to make crispy potato chips in minutes (video)

Do your kids love chips, but the ones in stores are unhealthy? We advise you to make a homemade analog - the chips will be crispy, flavorful, and chemical-free.

The recipe was shared on the Delicious Cooking Tale YouTube channel. It takes 20 minutes to prepare and the following ingredients:

  • Potatoes: 500 g.
  • Water: 1 L.
  • Ice cubes: 10 pcs.
  • Vinegar: 1/2 cup.
  • Salt: 1/2 tsp.
  • Spices: to taste.
  • Oil for frying.

Preparation:

  • Wash and peel the potatoes, and dry them with a towel.
  • Cut the potatoes into slices, up to 2 mm thick.
  • Put the potato slices in a bowl of water and ice for 5 minutes, stir to cool them evenly.
  • Place the potato slices in a colander to drain off any excess water. Place the slices on a paper towel. Cover the potatoes with another paper towel and press them together.
  • Pour oil into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Put the potato slices in the oil for 5 minutes, or until they are golden and crispy.
  • Remove the chips, shaking off the excess oil. Place on a paper towel to absorb any excess fat.
  • Sprinkle the chips evenly with salt and spices.

Enjoy!

