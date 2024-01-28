Kids will love it: how to make crispy potato chips in minutes (video)
Do your kids love chips, but the ones in stores are unhealthy? We advise you to make a homemade analog - the chips will be crispy, flavorful, and chemical-free.
The recipe was shared on the Delicious Cooking Tale YouTube channel. It takes 20 minutes to prepare and the following ingredients:
- Potatoes: 500 g.
- Water: 1 L.
- Ice cubes: 10 pcs.
- Vinegar: 1/2 cup.
- Salt: 1/2 tsp.
- Spices: to taste.
- Oil for frying.
Preparation:
- Wash and peel the potatoes, and dry them with a towel.
- Cut the potatoes into slices, up to 2 mm thick.
- Put the potato slices in a bowl of water and ice for 5 minutes, stir to cool them evenly.
- Place the potato slices in a colander to drain off any excess water. Place the slices on a paper towel. Cover the potatoes with another paper towel and press them together.
- Pour oil into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Put the potato slices in the oil for 5 minutes, or until they are golden and crispy.
- Remove the chips, shaking off the excess oil. Place on a paper towel to absorb any excess fat.
- Sprinkle the chips evenly with salt and spices.
Enjoy!
