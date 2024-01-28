Kids will love it: how to make crispy potato chips in minutes (video)

Do your kids love chips, but the ones in stores are unhealthy? We advise you to make a homemade analog - the chips will be crispy, flavorful, and chemical-free.

Daily video

The recipe was shared on the Delicious Cooking Tale YouTube channel. It takes 20 minutes to prepare and the following ingredients:

Potatoes: 500 g.

Water: 1 L.

Ice cubes: 10 pcs.

Vinegar: 1/2 cup.

Salt: 1/2 tsp.

Spices: to taste.

Oil for frying.

Preparation:

Wash and peel the potatoes, and dry them with a towel.

Cut the potatoes into slices, up to 2 mm thick.

Put the potato slices in a bowl of water and ice for 5 minutes, stir to cool them evenly.

Place the potato slices in a colander to drain off any excess water. Place the slices on a paper towel. Cover the potatoes with another paper towel and press them together.

Pour oil into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Put the potato slices in the oil for 5 minutes, or until they are golden and crispy.

Remove the chips, shaking off the excess oil. Place on a paper towel to absorb any excess fat.

Sprinkle the chips evenly with salt and spices.

Enjoy!

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!