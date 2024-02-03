Who doesn't love cupcakes? These friable and fragrant treats are adored by adults and children alike. But what to do when you have neither time nor an oven at hand? No problem!

A recipe for a mega-fast cupcake that takes just one minute to cook in the microwave was shared on the UNIAN website. A delicious dessert in minutes is easy! Try this recipe and you won't regret it.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. flour

2 tbsp of sugar

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

3 tbsp of milk

2 tbsp of oil

vanilla

a pinch of salt

1 tsp. sugar and 1 tsp. cinnamon for sprinkling

Preparation:

Mix all the ingredients in a cup with a fork until smooth. Put the cup in the microwave and cook at maximum power for 60-70 seconds. Mix 1 tsp of sugar and 1 tsp of cinnamon. Sprinkle the cupcake with the flavored mixture. If desired, serve the cupcake with a scoop of ice cream.

Tip:

For a richer flavor, you can add cocoa powder, chocolate chips or candied fruit to the batter.

Instead of cinnamon, you can use vanilla, nutmeg, or other spices.

Keep an eye on the cooking time, as the power of microwave ovens may vary.

