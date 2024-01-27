Can honey really spoil: what science says

Honey is a natural product produced by bees from the nectar of flowers. It has many beneficial properties and is used in cooking, medicine, and cosmetology.

One of the most interesting facts about honey is that it practically does not spoil. Of course, if it is stored in the right conditions. What makes honey so durable is explained by IFLScience.

The main factors that contribute to the durability of honey are the following:

Honey has a slightly acidic environment with a pH of about 3.9. This environment is unfavorable for the development of bacteria and fungi.

Honey contains about 80% sugar. Sugar has a high osmotic pressure, which draws water out of microbial cells, stopping their growth and reproduction.

Honey contains only about 18% water. This low water content also prevents honey from fermenting and decomposing.

Can honey go bad?

Yes, honey can spoil if stored in the wrong conditions. The main factors that can lead to honey spoilage are

Contact with moisture. Moisture can promote the growth of microorganisms. Therefore, it is important to store honey in an airtight container in a dry place. Contamination. Honey can be contaminated by dust, dirt, or the digestive tract of bees. These contaminants can contain bacteria that can lead to honey spoilage. Collecting nectar from toxic plants. If honey has been collected from the nectar of plants containing plant toxins, it can be toxic to humans.

What happens to honey over time?

Over time, honey can crystallize. This happens when the sugar and water in honey separate. Crystallization is faster if honey is stored at low temperatures. Crystallized honey becomes paler, more opaque, and harder than regular honey. It also releases more water during the crystallization process, which slightly increases the risk of fermentation.

How to store honey to make it last as long as possible?

To keep honey as long as possible, it is important to store it in a dry place and an airtight container. Honey is stored at room temperature or in the refrigerator.

If you follow these simple rules, your honey will remain in good condition for many years.

