Do cats really purr when they are happy

Purring is a unique ability of cats that is still not fully understood. It is believed to be a way of communication, self-soothing and even healing.

Purring is usually associated with happiness and pleasure. Cats purr when they feel good, such as when they are being stroked, fed or when they are playing, writes the expert publication AskMyCats.

However, purring can also have other meanings. For example, cats purr when they are hungry, anxious or even when they are in pain.

Studies show that purring can have therapeutic properties. It can help relax muscles, lower blood pressure, and even speed up wound healing.

If you want to understand what your cat's purring means, pay attention to other signs of behavior. For example, if a cat purrs and quotes me, she is probably content. If she purrs and hides, she may be unhappy.

Specialists gave some interesting facts about purring:

This sound is produced by vocal cords that rapidly contract and relax.

The frequency of purring ranges from 20 to 50 hertz.

The purring can be heard up to 5 meters away.

Finally, the experts added that purring (and a number of other low-frequency vocalizations in mammals) is often associated with pleasant social conditions such as breastfeeding, grooming, resting, and socializing. Purring is likely to be soothing or self-soothing, as cats can purr even under stressful conditions.

And if a cat is purring peacefully, especially when you touch him, it is one of the most obvious signals that he loves you. Purring is one of the many sounds cats make to communicate with humans, and when it's combined with a relaxed body posture, it means your cat feels content and comfortable with you.

