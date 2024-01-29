Sometimes socks are left with dirty soles after washing even if you use high-quality detergents. Fortunately, there are some easy and eco-friendly ways to clean your socks.

Daily video

According to SantePlusMag, some improvised tools will help you wash this item of clothing and whiten even the dirtiest parts of your socks.

Read also: To keep colored clothes from losing their color: how to wash and dry them properly

Water and salt. This method is one of the simplest and most effective. Just mix two tablespoons of salt with a liter of warm water and soak your socks in the mixture for an hour. Then wash them as usual.

Lemon juice. It has brightening properties that will help restore your socks to their snow-white color. Just mix a glass of lemon juice with a liter of warm water and soak your socks in the mixture for 45 minutes. Then wash them as usual.

Baking soda and lemon. This method is the most effective for removing stubborn stains. Just mix a tablespoon of baking soda with the juice of half a lemon and apply the paste to your socks. Then leave it on for 40 minutes and wash your socks as usual.

Earlier, we wrote about the washing machine mode that is better not to use so that things do not remain dirty after washing.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!