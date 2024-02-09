Even the dirtiest burners will shine: housewives share an effective life hack

Is your stove losing its shine and the burners are covered with dirt? Don't rush to spend money on expensive cleaning products. Thanks to useful life hacks and affordable ingredients, you can restore your stove to its original appearance without any extra effort.

Cleaning the burners:

Method 1:

Soaking: Dissolve a sachet of citric acid in 500 ml of warm water. Immerse the burners in the solution for 5 minutes.

Dissolve a sachet of citric acid in 500 ml of warm water. Immerse the burners in the solution for 5 minutes. Cleaning: Make a paste of dry yeast, 1 tablespoon of toothpaste and 1 tablespoon of vinegar. Apply the paste to the burners and scrub with a brush or sponge.

Make a paste of dry yeast, 1 tablespoon of toothpaste and 1 tablespoon of vinegar. Apply the paste to the burners and scrub with a brush or sponge. Rinse: Rinse the burners thoroughly with water and wipe dry.

Method 2:

Soaking: Boil water with 1 tablespoon of baking soda and 1/2 cup of vinegar. Immerse the burners in the solution for 30 minutes.

Cleaning: Remove any remaining dirt with a brush or sponge.

Remove any remaining dirt with a brush or sponge. Degreasing: Wipe the burners with a cotton pad dipped in alcohol.

Wipe the burners with a cotton pad dipped in alcohol. Polishing: Spread a little olive oil on the burners to make them shine.

Additional tips:

Use cotton swabs or an old toothbrush to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Do not use abrasive cleaners to avoid damaging the surface of the burners.

Clean the burners regularly to prevent the accumulation of dirt and grease.

