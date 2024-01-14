January is the time to prepare seedlings. Vegetables grown by yourself will be tastier than any products you can buy in supermarkets.

Experts have named four vegetables that require minimal effort from gardeners to grow. It is reported by Express.co.uk.

Tomatoes

If you want to grow tomatoes on the windowsill, choose dwarf and small-fruited varieties as they take up less space. To prevent viral diseases, soak the seeds in a one percent solution of potassium permanganate for 20-30 minutes, and then rinse under cold water.

Before planting, it is worth checking the seeds by soaking them in a glass of water with a quarter teaspoon of salt. Low-quality ones will float to the top, so you can throw them away.

When caring for tomatoes, provide them with moderate humidity and regular watering and never allow the soil to dry out completely. This is especially important during the first shoots and during the period of fruit formation and ripening.

Cucumbers

Choose self-pollinating and early-ripening varieties. Seeds are selected and processed in the same way as tomatoes.

Plant them in small cups about 1.5 cm deep, sprinkle them with soil on top, pour warm water over them, and then cover with a cup or plastic bag.

Remove the bag briefly every day to promote air circulation, if necessary, and add water to keep the soil from drying out. When the plants germinate, remove the cover and continue regular watering. When the seedlings are more mature, transplant them into large containers.

Radishes

Choose a narrow container as wide as the windowsill and 15 to 18 cm high. Soak the seeds in water for 20-30 minutes and plant them in loose, humus-rich soil.

Place the seeds 1 to 1.5 cm deep and about 5 to 7 cm apart. Cover the seeds with soil, water the soil with lukewarm water, and cover the pot with a glass container or plastic wrap until the first sprouts appear.

Hot peppers

Dwarf and small-leaved peppers will grow as a small bush. Germinate the seeds by placing them on a plate between two layers of damp cotton cloth, gauze, or a napkin.

They should be kept in a humid environment, so spray them with water several times a day for four to seven days. After sprouting, select the healthiest seedlings with developed roots and plant them in a pot.

Place the seedlings with the root down to a depth of about 0.5 cm and carefully cover them with soil. Water the peppers regularly and provide them with as much light as possible.

