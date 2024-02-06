Creating a beautiful and harmonious garden design is not just about planting flowers and trees. It's a real art, where each plant has its own story, and together they create a unique atmosphere.

The "Picturesque Corner" mixborder is a great example of how to combine a variety of plants to get a picturesque and cozy corner in your garden, greenpost writes.

Here are some tips to help you create a similar mixborder:

Choose a variety of plants with different shapes, colors and textures. This will add dynamism and interest to your mixborder.

Consider the characteristics of each plant. Need for sunlight, humidity, and soil type.

Think about how you want to use this corner of the garden. This will help you choose the right plants.

The following plants are used in the "Picturesque Corner" mixborder:

Apple tree. Beautiful and practical, it will not only decorate your garden but also give you delicious apples.

Barberry. An unpretentious and disease-resistant plant that will add bright colors to your mixborder.

Thuja Tiny Tim. A compact and slow-growing thuja that will make a great backdrop for other plants.

Tall ryegrass. A drought-resistant and unpretentious grass that will add greenery to your mixborder.

Sage. A fragrant and healing plant that will decorate your garden with its flowers.

Stonecrop. It blooms until frost, making your garden beautiful even in the cold season.

Experiment, combine different plants and create your own unique picturesque corner. Don't forget to take into account the peculiarities of your climate and soil when choosing plants.

