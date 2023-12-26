To keep the habit healthy: What 4 rules of coffee consumption everyone should remember

Coffee is a popular beverage consumed by millions of people around the world. It can be beneficial to your health, but only if consumed in moderation and in the right way.

If you want to drink coffee regularly and without harming your health, follow these simple tips shared on womanlife.

Coffee can raise blood sugar levels, which can be harmful for people with diabetes. In addition, coffee can irritate the gastric mucosa, so you should not drink it on an empty stomach.

Caffeine is a natural stimulant that can cause insomnia, anxiety and high BP. Therefore, you should not drink more than four cups of coffee a day to avoid these side effects.

Unfiltered coffee contains substances that can raise bad cholesterol levels. Therefore, it is better to drink filtered coffee that contains less of these substances.

Soluble coffee contains more caffeine than natural coffee and may also contain other harmful additives. Therefore, it is better to drink natural coffee, which is healthier.

Sugar and milk can add calories and fat to coffee. Therefore, it is better to drink coffee without sugar and milk or added in small amounts.

