To bring financial stability: How to plant and care for a money tree

The money tree, or Crassula, has long been a popular houseplant. It is valued not only for its attractive appearance but also for the fact that it can attract positive energy and wealth.

Daily video

By following these simple rules from the noviydoctor website, you can grow a beautiful and healthy money tree that will bring you joy and maybe even a little wealth.

Why is it worth growing a money tree?

Aesthetics. The money tree looks stylish and elegant. Its round, soft leaves and thick trunk make it an adornment of any interior.

The money tree looks stylish and elegant. Its round, soft leaves and thick trunk make it an adornment of any interior. Financial well-being. According to folk beliefs, a money tree can bring good luck and wealth to the house.

Easy of care. This plant does not require much attention and can withstand some mistakes in watering and lighting.

This plant does not require much attention and can withstand some mistakes in watering and lighting. Air purification. Studies have shown that the money tree can cleanse the air of toxins, making the atmosphere in the house healthier.

How to properly care for a money tree?

Lighting: The money tree loves bright but diffused light. It is best to place it in a room with east- or west-facing windows.

Watering: Do not water the soil. Water the plant only when the top layer of soil is dry. Water more often in summer, less often in winter.

Do not water the soil. Water the plant only when the top layer of soil is dry. Water more often in summer, less often in winter. Soil: Use a draining soil to prevent water from stagnating in the roots.

Use a draining soil to prevent water from stagnating in the roots. Temperature: The money tree does well at room temperature (15-25°C).

The money tree does well at room temperature (15-25°C). Humidity: Regular spraying of the leaves will be beneficial for the plant, but it is not critical.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!