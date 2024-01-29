What to plant in February: secrets of gardeners

Soon it will be time for spring gardening. But it's still cold, and it's too early to plant seedlings outdoors. That's why February is the perfect time for sowing seedlings.

This month you can plant seeds of many vegetable, berry, and flower crops. Experts from svitroslyn.ua told us what exactly can be planted in February to get a generous harvest.

In February, you can plant seeds of vegetable crops and herbs:

Peppers (sweet and bitter)

Eggplant

Parsley, celery

Tomatoes

Potatoes (elite)

Cabbage (early)

Basil

Watermelon

Zucchini, pumpkin, and other gourds

To grow vegetable seedlings, you need to use a special substrate. It should be light, breathable,sprou and retain moisture well. It is also important to provide the seedlings with good lighting. If there is not enough light, the seedlings will grow weak and elongated.

In February, you can plant strawberry and strawberry seeds. To grow seedlings of berry crops, you need to use peat pots or cups. This will avoid picking, which can damage the delicate roots of plants.

Flower crops

In February, you can plant the seeds of the following flower crops:

Viola

Chrysanthemum

Lavender

Salvia

To grow flower seedlings, you need to use a light, breathable substrate. It is also important to provide the seedlings with good lighting and regular watering.

Before sowing, the seeds must be disinfected. This will help protect the plants from diseases and pests.

Seeds should be sown in a well-moistened soil mixture.

After sowing, the seeds should be covered with foil or glass to create a greenhouse effect.

When the first seedlings appear, the film or glass should be removed.

Seedlings need to be watered and fed regularly.

