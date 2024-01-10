Unpleasant odors can often occur in the refrigerator, even if you keep it clean and tidy. In particular, the odor can come from food or from the incorrect temperature of the appliance.

However, there are tips that can help you get rid of the unpleasant odor in your refrigerator for good. In particular, you can use folk remedies.

Baking soda:

Dissolve baking soda in a bowl of water and place it at the back of the refrigerator. To eliminate the smell of rancid food, spread a package of baking soda on a baking sheet and leave it in the refrigerator overnight; in the morning, the odors will disappear.

Apple cider vinegar:

Mix apple cider vinegar with water in a 1:3 ratio and bring it to a boil. Pour it into a metal bowl, let it cool slightly, and refrigerate for 5 hours.

Coffee:

Spread 100-150 grams of ground coffee on paper and place it on the refrigerator shelf.

Activated charcoal:

Place activated charcoal tablets in several bags and position them on all shelves of the refrigerator. This will help permanently eliminate the bad odor.

Lemon:

The easiest way is to use a lemon. Simply cut it open and leave it in the fridge for a few hours.

