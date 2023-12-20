Violets are beautiful and unpretentious flowers that can decorate any interior. However, even experienced growers sometimes face a problem when violets do not bloom or die quickly.

One of the reasons for this may be improper watering. Violets are very demanding in terms of soil moisture, and excess or lack of water can lead to their death, prostoway writes.

To avoid this, you can use a simple trick with vermiculite. This mineral can retain water and also release it into the air.

In order to grow beautiful violets with vermiculite, you will need the following materials:

vermiculite

pots for violets

pallets

Instructions:

Pour vermiculite on the bottom of the pallet. Place the violet pots on the tray. Water the violets only through the tray.

When the vermiculite in the tray dries, it means it's time to water the violets.

Benefits of using vermiculite for violets:

Vermiculite helps to maintain optimal soil moisture levels.

Vermiculite releases water molecules into the air, which helps to increase the humidity around the violets.

Vermiculite is a good drainage agent that helps prevent water from stagnating in the soil.

Tips:

Use a medium fraction of vermiculite.

Do not overwater the violets.

Regularly check the moisture level of the vermiculite in the tray.

