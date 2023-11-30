What you need to do urgently, if the laptop spilled liquid: expert advice

Liquid on the laptop is one of the most common causes of its failure. It is important to react to the problem in time to minimize the consequences. In this article, we will tell you what to do if water gets on the laptop.

Experts from MoYo advise first of all - turn off the device as soon as possible. This will help avoid short circuits and other troubles. First unplug the charging plug from the laptop and then unplug the power supply itself.

Next, remove peripherals such as the mouse, keyboard, printer, etc. This will help prevent them from getting damaged.

Turn the laptop upside down and let the liquid drain out. If there is a lot of liquid, use a towel or napkin to speed up the process. After the liquid has drained, wipe the notebook with a dry cloth or towel. Pay special attention to the keyboard and vents.

If the liquid got under the keyboard or other hard-to-reach places, you will need to disassemble the laptop. It is recommended to remove the CMOS battery, which is located on the motherboard. This will help you clean all the parts of the liquid.

If there is any liquid residue left on the parts of the laptop, you will need to wipe it off thoroughly.

After you have cleaned the laptop from the liquid, you need to dry it thoroughly. To do this, you can use a hair dryer or place the laptop in a warm, dry place.

If you follow these tips, you can increase the chances of your laptop failing. However, if you are not confident in your abilities, it is better to contact the experts.

If the laptop does not turn on after performing all the above actions, you need to contact a service center.

