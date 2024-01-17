January is a time of new beginnings, and many people use this month to clear out their homes and lives of old things and buy new items. But what items can attract good luck and prosperity in the new year?

Ukr.media will tell you how to make January and the whole year successful. You don't have to buy everything on the list; just one thing will do.

The color red

Red is considered a symbol of good luck and positive energy in many cultures around the world. Purchasing decorative elements or clothing items in bright red can not only make your home more stylish but also increase the energy for favorable changes.

Gold details

Gold has long been associated with wealth and luxury. Buying gold details, be it jewelry, dishes, or decorative elements, can be the magic key to bringing financial prosperity into your home.

Scented candles

Scented candles with different scents not only create a cozy atmosphere in the house but can also bring in different positive energies. Choose scents that are associated with success, such as lavender or citrus.

Mirrors

Mirrors are considered special objects that can reflect energy and create harmony. Position the mirror so that it attracts light and energy into the house. It can become a symbol of success. However, remember that if the mirror is placed incorrectly, it can bring a negative effect to life.

Plants with round leaves

Plants with round leaves, such as the money tree or ficus, are associated with wealth and prosperity. Buying such plants and placing them in your home can be a symbol of prosperity and financial success.

Books

January is a great time for learning and self-development. Buying books, courses, or tools for self-study can be the key to new opportunities and attracting success in your career and personal life.

