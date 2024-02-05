What should be added to the conditioner to make your hair look like a salon

Luxurious hair is not only a dream, but also a reality that is available to everyone. Instead of buying expensive products, try adding one secret ingredient to your conditioner - olive oil. You will notice the result quite quickly. Telegraf writes about it.

Why is olive oil good for hair?

Olive oil is rich in vitamins E, A, K, as well as antioxidants that nourish, moisturize and restore hair.

The oil makes hair soft, shiny and silky.

It helps to get rid of dryness, brittleness and split ends.

Olive oil can also help mask gray hair.

How to use olive oil for hair?

As an addition to the conditioner:

Add a few drops of olive oil (1-2 teaspoons) to your regular conditioner in a bowl.

Mix and apply to damp hair after washing.

Leave on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse.

As a leave-in conditioner:

Mix olive oil with a little coconut or almond oil.

Apply the mixture to the ends of the hair, avoiding the roots.

Do not rinse out.

As a hair mask:

Apply olive oil to the hair along the entire length, including the roots.

Leave on for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Rinse with shampoo.

Important tips:

Do not use olive oil too often, 1-2 times a week will be enough.

Do not apply olive oil to the roots of your hair if you have oily hair.

Make sure the olive oil is warm before using it.

You can use olive oil in its pure form or add other healthy ingredients to it, such as honey, yogurt, or aloe vera.

