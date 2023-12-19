Things not to do before Christmas: signs and superstitions

With the arrival of winter, many people start cleaning their homes from old things. However, according to folk signs, there are things that are better not to do in winter, as this can lead to failures and troubles.

Do not throw away holiday decorations

Throwing away holiday decorations after the holidays are over, can destroy the positive energy they brought into the home. Therefore, it is better to keep them until next year. You can throw them away only if they are damaged.

Don't throw away your favorite clothes

Favorite things often contain energy and memories. It is believed that throwing away such items in winter can "interrupt" positive energy. Therefore, you should definitely not get rid of your favorite things before the New Year.

Do not throw away souvenirs from traveling

Travel souvenirs often carry the spirit of new places and experiences. It is believed that throwing them away can lead to a loss of connection with adventure and a decrease in inner wealth. Therefore, it is better to keep travel souvenirs to remind you of the pleasant moments of your life.

Do not throw away flower pots without plants

Flower pots without plants can be filled with new flowers or used in decor. It is believed that getting rid of pots can cause a number of troubles and failures in the life of every person. Therefore, it is better not to throw away flower pots but to find a new use for them.

Do not throw away lists of unfulfilled desires

It is better not to throw away pieces of paper with unfulfilled desires or plans. After all, they are a reflection of our dreams and aspirations. If a wish or plan has not been realized, you should make every effort to fix it.

Of course, whether or not to believe in folk omens is a personal matter. However, if you want to avoid failures and troubles, it is better to follow these tips.

