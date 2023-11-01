Sleep specialist Nancy H. Rothstein provided a commentary to a British publication, explaining what habits should be excluded from your morning routine to achieve greater vigor.

According to the expert, one of such bad habits is checking messages on a mobile phone immediately after waking up, Express writes.

Checking your phone in the morning or before going to bed can cause your brain to switch from delta waves to beta waves, which can lead to missing important alpha and theta waves, explains Rothstein. This brain reprogramming can have a negative impact on our well-being and productivity during the day, including causing drowsiness and inattention.

Instead, to wake up properly in the morning, the expert suggests following this life hack: as soon as your smartphone goes off, get up immediately to turn it off, and then try to get out of bed as soon as possible to overcome the temptation to fall back asleep.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults get seven to nine hours of sleep a night. At the same time, teenagers need more time in bed - eight to ten hours of sleep, and children aged six to 12 are recommended to sleep nine to 12 hours a night.

Lack of sleep is associated by doctors and scientists with numerous chronic diseases, such as sleep apnea, heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, obesity, and depression. Restoring normal sleep patterns and maintaining quality sleep is becoming an important part of a healthy lifestyle.

