What you can do with an old toothbrush: useful life hacks

What should you do with an old toothbrush before throwing it in the trash? There are several creative ways to use this small item that may surprise you.

Daily video

Before you get rid of your old toothbrush, think about how it can find new uses in different areas of your life, Glavred writes.

Read also: How to choose a good sponge for washing dishes: tips from experienced housewives

Cleaning and brushing. An old toothbrush is an ideal tool for cleaning hard-to-reach places. It can be useful for scrubbing tiles, cleaning between keyboard keys, or even cleaning cracks in vents. Shoe care. Toothbrushes are ideal for shoe care. They can be used to clean soles, treat suede, or as a replacement for old brushes in shoe shine kits. Caring for small plants. A toothbrush can be a great tool for caring for houseplants. Use it for watering, thinning, or even as a handy soil scoop. Care for the equipment. An old toothbrush is ideal for cleaning and maintaining appliances. It can be used to clean keyboards, computer fans, and the inside of household appliances.

To recap, we have already written how to clean a stove without chemicals.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!