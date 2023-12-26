What is cheaper, to take a shower or a bath: the answer of experts

Water conservation is an important issue for many people who are concerned about the environment and their budget. When it comes to bathing, the question arises: which is more economical - a shower or a bath?

The average shower lasts about eight minutes, and the average shower head uses 8-12 liters per minute. Consequently, for one shower uses an average of 64-96 liters of water, writes ukr.media.

A standard bathtub holds about 200 liters, so even if you fill it halfway it will still be about 100 liters of water.

So, at first glance it would seem that a bath is less economical than a shower. However, this is not always the case.

If you take a shower for a few minutes, it can be more economical than a bath, even if you only fill it halfway.

For example, if you shower for five minutes, you only use 32-60 liters of water. That's less than the 100 liters used to fill a bathtub halfway.

To save water even more when showering, you can install a flow limiting nozzle on your shower head. These nozzles can reduce water usage by up to 50%.

You can also save water when taking a bath by closing the spout at once and adjusting the temperature according to how full it is.

Here are some tips on how to save water while bathing:

Shorten the duration of your bath.

Use a shower head with a shower flow restriction.

Close the showerhead while bathing.

Bathe with family members.

Take a shower instead of a bath if you don't spend a lot of time in it.

