What to do with your wallet to attract money in your life: folk signs

Money, like people, loves order and comfort. Therefore, if you want to always have money in your wallet, you need to follow a few simple rules.

Money doesn't like to be crumpled up and lying around in a mess. Therefore, do not put change, business cards, receipts and other small things that have nothing to do with money in your wallet, RadioTrek writes.

An empty wallet attracts poverty. Therefore, if you don't have any money, put at least one bill in your wallet, even if it is a small denomination.

If you owe someone money, pay them back in the morning. You should not pay off debts in the evening, otherwise you will attract more debts.

In addition, do not pass money from hand to hand. It's better to fold it in half and put the folded end away from you on the nightstand or floor.

Also, remember that you should take money with your left hand and give it with your right.

Coins are a trifle that does not bring profit. Therefore, you should not fill your wallet with coins. It is better to give the pennies you have collected during the week to beggars.

You should do this on Sunday. Don't be sorry - the coins will go away, and the bills will only increase.

If you still have coins in the house, you should scatter them in the corners. But don't overdo it, we're talking about a few coins.

A long wallet with many compartments is ideal.

You need to put the smaller bills in from the smaller ones to the larger ones face up. Money just likes it when you don't look at it "in the back" when opening your wallet.

It is better to choose a wallet color: red, black, brown, silver, green, or gold. They say that blue can lead to loss rather than gain.

