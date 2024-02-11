What to do when cabbage makes your stomach deflate: medical and folk methods

Cabbage is quite a healthy vegetable, rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber. However, eating cabbage can lead to abdominal bloating, especially in people with sensitive digestive systems.

The reason for this is the coarse fiber contained in cabbage. Its digestion requires a lot of protein molecules and increased work of the digestive tract.

Poorly functioning digestive system may not be able to cope with such a load, leading to excessive gas and constipation, writes Health. And the presence of sulfur in cabbage aggravates the unpleasant odor of gases.

What to do if your stomach deflates after eating cabbage?

There are two ways to solve this problem:

1. Drug therapy:

You can go to your doctor and he will prescribe you enterosorbents, antispasmodics or defoamers

2. Folk remedies:

You can try an infusion of fennel seeds, dill, caraway seeds or aniseed. Also, chamomile tea, peppermint tea will help from bloating. Herbal tea of chamomile, melissa and oregano, or an infusion of parsley root can help with bloating.

Massage of the abdomen on the temporary arrow can also relieve the symptoms of bloating.

Important:

If abdominal bloating is accompanied by severe pain, diarrhea, or other unpleasant symptoms, see your doctor.

It is recommended to consult a specialist before taking any medication or folk remedies.

Consumption of cabbage can be good for your health, but it is important to know how to consume it properly to avoid unpleasant consequences.

