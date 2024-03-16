The feeling of clogged ears after a shower may be due to an increase in earwax volume. This sensation, while unpleasant, is usually not a serious incident and does not require panic as it is part of the natural processes that occur in the body.

During a shower, the water gently softens the earwax, making it more mobile and increasing its volume. This can lead to a feeling of congestion in the ears as the wax becomes thicker and more consistent, according to experts at the Cleveland Clinic.

However, ear congestion can also occur as a result of a sudden change in environmental pressure, such as when an airplane takes off or lands or when immersed in water. In addition, the presence of a runny nose or swelling of the mucous membrane can also cause a feeling of stuffiness due to impaired patency of the Eustachian tube.

Usually, there is no need to take special measures to eliminate the feeling of ear congestion after a shower as this condition will usually go away on its own. However, you should follow the rules of hygiene for ear care.

Experts advise against cleaning your ears with cotton swabs as this can damage the ear canal and eardrum. Instead, it is recommended to use special ear care products that gently clean the ear canals.

In case of earwax buildup or other ear-related problems, it is important to seek help from an otorhinolaryngologist. The doctor will be able to perform professional ear cleaning and give recommendations for further care.

If the feeling of ear congestion does not go away for a long time or is accompanied by pain or itching, you should immediately consult a doctor. This may indicate the presence of an inflammatory process or other serious ear health problems.

In summary, ear clogging after a shower is a common and safe phenomenon associated with natural body processes. It is important to follow good hygiene practices and consult a doctor in case of any side effects to maintain ear health and avoid possible complications.

