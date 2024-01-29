What to do if wine is frozen in the freezer: winemaker's tips

Have any of you ever accidentally frozen a bottle of wine? It can happen to anyone who tried to chill the wine quickly by putting it in the freezer and then forgot about it.

In such a case, the wine needs to be properly defrosted. Winemaker Martha Kloth tells you how to do it right:

Defrost the wine slowly

It's best to leave it in the refrigerator (not in the freezer) and wait for it to become liquid. Don't try to speed up the process by placing the bottle in hot water or near any other heat source.

Strain the wine

After the wine has melted, small particles may form in the wine. To remove them, shake the bottle and set it aside for a while. The particles will settle to the bottom and you can strain the wine through a cardboard coffee filter.

Use wine for cooking

Frozen wine can be used for cooking, but you can not drink it because the flavor will change. The water and alcohol in wine separate when it is frozen, resulting in a change in flavor. Experts advise to use defrosted wine exclusively for cooking, for example, for sauces, soups, stews or marinades.

