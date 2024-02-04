What to do to prevent moths in nuts: useful tips

We all love nuts: walnuts, hazelnuts, peanuts, cashews... But you know what? The nut moth, or moth, also loves these delicacies. Store nuts properly, and then they will always be fresh and tasty!

Don't buy nuts for the future. It is better to buy a small amount and consume it within 1-2 months. Check the nuts you store regularly. If you notice any signs of moths, take action immediately, writes prostoway.

The moths themselves do not eat nuts, but their larvae are very voracious. They can live both in peeled kernels and inside the shell.

Unfortunately, such nuts cannot be saved. Even if you sort through them, traces of the moth's life (feces, eggs, husks) will still remain.

How to prevent the appearance of the nut moth?

Do a thorough cleaning. Check all cabinets and shelves where you store nuts. Remove all crumbs and dust, as this can be food for the moth larvae.

Use products that repel moths. These can be special sections for storing nuts, bay leaves, cloves, garlic, or essential oils.

These can be special sections for storing nuts, bay leaves, cloves, garlic, or essential oils. Store nuts in airtight containers. This will help protect them from moths and other pests.

Sometimes walnuts can be bitter, but do not throw them away or return them to the store. Walnuts can be made appetizing and suitable for consumption.

