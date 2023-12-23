A homemade remedy will help: what to do to keep your feet from drying out in winter

Cracked heels and dry hands are a common problem that can be caused by various factors, such as wearing uncomfortable shoes, insufficient foot care, or exposure to external factors.

Which method to choose depends on individual needs and preferences, Hlavred writes. If you have cracked heels, it is best to try a life hack from a pharmacist or use regular skin softening and exfoliation. If you have dry hands, moisturizers or oils will help you. It is also important to wear comfortable shoes and visit a pedicurist regularly.

There are many ways to get rid of this problem, including:

Soften your skin regularly. Bathe your feet in warm water with soap or sea salt. Use a bath stand and massage your heels in a circular motion.

Bathe your feet in warm water with soap or sea salt. Use a bath stand and massage your heels in a circular motion. Use a washcloth. Use creams or lotions with a washcloth or granular exfoliant.

Use creams or lotions with a washcloth or granular exfoliant. Exfoliation. Regularly remove dead skin cells with a foot exfoliator. Use a stone to remove them.

Regularly remove dead skin cells with a foot exfoliator. Use a stone to remove them. Moisturizing. After each shower or bath, apply moisturizers or oils to your heels.

Wearing comfortable shoes. Avoid narrow shoes and high heels as these can contribute to the formation of hardened skin.

Avoid narrow shoes and high heels as these can contribute to the formation of hardened skin. Pedicure. Visit a pedicure specialist regularly to remove hardened skin and trim nails.

A life hack from a pharmacist

A pharmacist on TikTok shared her life hack to help get rid of hardened skin on the heels and hands.

To do this, mix 30 ml of glycerin, 40 ml of alcohol (70% is required) and 30 ml of ammonia in a separate container. Apply the remedy with a cotton pad to cracked heels or hands, and wear gloves or socks at night.

Ammonia has a keratolytic effect, i.e. it softens and removes dead skin cells. Glycerin and alcohol help moisturize the skin and prevent it from drying out again.

This life hack should be used with caution as ammonia can cause skin irritation. If you feel a burning sensation or itching, rinse off the product with water immediately.

