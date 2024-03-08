Concealer is a versatile cosmetic product that can hide imperfections and redness on the skin, as well as mask even bruises under the eyes. However, there is often a problem when concealer "shifts" during the day. There are simple tricks to avoid this.

The secret is to choose the right tool for applying and blending concealer. OBOZ.UA provides tips on this.

The perfect tool for applying concealer

Most often, it is applied and blended with a dense small brush or sponge. However, such methods lead to clogging the texture of the concealer and emphasizing the skin's relief. A better option is to use a fluffy powder brush.

Simply blend concealer with a triangular fluffy brush, not with a brush or your fingers. This will ensure an even and delicate coverage. After that, you need to fix the concealer with mineral transparent powder.

How to apply concealer

Apply the concealer in several dots or thin stripes to the areas that need correction. Blend with light taps with a fluffy brush. It is important not to rub the concealer, as this can emphasize the skin texture. Also, avoid applying a thick layer of concealer.

By following these simple tips, you can achieve a natural look and prolong the wear of your concealer throughout the day. Careful selection of tools and the right technique are the key to perfect results.

