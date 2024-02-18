eng
Українська
Русский
Polski
Lifehacks

What to do to prevent food from sticking to the pan: housewives share life hacks

Maria Tsikhotska

What to do to prevent food from sticking to the pan: housewives share life hacks

Sticking food is a common problem that can ruin the mood and complicate the cooking process. It's especially frustrating when it happens to a new pan. Don't worry. The causes of burning are easy to identify and the problem can be solved.

TSN writes about this.

Why does food stick to the pan?

  • Improper cleaning of the new frying pan. Aggressive products or brushes can damage the non-stick coating.
  • Uneven heating. The pan should be well heated before adding food.
  • Incomplete cleaning of the old pan. Food and grease residues cause burning.
  • Incorrect temperature. Too high a heat or food that is not defrosted can cause burning.
  • Failure to follow the instructions. It is important to know how to properly care for the pan to preserve its coating.

What should I do to prevent food from sticking?

  • Heat the pan thoroughly. 1.5-2 minutes before adding food.
  • Maintain the correct temperature. Different foods require different cooking temperatures.
  • Use room temperature food. Do not put frozen food in the pan.
  • Follow the instructions. Learn how to clean and care for your pan.
  • Choose the right tools. Use wooden or silicone spatulas to avoid damaging the coating.

Read also: How to choose a safe frying pan: types and benefits of non-stick coating

Additional tips:

  • Before using a nonstick frying pan for the first time, grease it with vegetable oil and heat it over low heat for 10 minutes.
  • Do not overcrowd the pan: the food must have enough space to cook evenly.
  • Do not leave food in the pan after cooking: transfer it to a plate or container.
  • Wash the pan by hand with a mild detergent and warm water.

By following these simple tips, you can easily avoid burning food and keep your pan in good condition for a long time.

To recap, we've already written about why a frying pan sticks and how to fix it.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe toour Telegram channel!

Lifehacks