Sticking food is a common problem that can ruin the mood and complicate the cooking process. It's especially frustrating when it happens to a new pan. Don't worry. The causes of burning are easy to identify and the problem can be solved.

Daily video

TSN writes about this.

Why does food stick to the pan?

Improper cleaning of the new frying pan. Aggressive products or brushes can damage the non-stick coating.

Aggressive products or brushes can damage the non-stick coating. Uneven heating. The pan should be well heated before adding food.

The pan should be well heated before adding food. Incomplete cleaning of the old pan. Food and grease residues cause burning.

Food and grease residues cause burning. Incorrect temperature. Too high a heat or food that is not defrosted can cause burning.

Too high a heat or food that is not defrosted can cause burning. Failure to follow the instructions. It is important to know how to properly care for the pan to preserve its coating.

What should I do to prevent food from sticking?

Heat the pan thoroughly. 1.5-2 minutes before adding food.

1.5-2 minutes before adding food. Maintain the correct temperature. Different foods require different cooking temperatures.

Different foods require different cooking temperatures. Use room temperature food. Do not put frozen food in the pan.

Do not put frozen food in the pan. Follow the instructions. Learn how to clean and care for your pan.

Learn how to clean and care for your pan. Choose the right tools. Use wooden or silicone spatulas to avoid damaging the coating.

Read also: How to choose a safe frying pan: types and benefits of non-stick coating

Additional tips:

Before using a nonstick frying pan for the first time, grease it with vegetable oil and heat it over low heat for 10 minutes.

Do not overcrowd the pan: the food must have enough space to cook evenly.

Do not leave food in the pan after cooking: transfer it to a plate or container.

Wash the pan by hand with a mild detergent and warm water.

By following these simple tips, you can easily avoid burning food and keep your pan in good condition for a long time.

To recap, we've already written about why a frying pan sticks and how to fix it.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe toour Telegram channel!