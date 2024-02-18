What to do to prevent food from sticking to the pan: housewives share life hacks
Sticking food is a common problem that can ruin the mood and complicate the cooking process. It's especially frustrating when it happens to a new pan. Don't worry. The causes of burning are easy to identify and the problem can be solved.
Why does food stick to the pan?
- Improper cleaning of the new frying pan. Aggressive products or brushes can damage the non-stick coating.
- Uneven heating. The pan should be well heated before adding food.
- Incomplete cleaning of the old pan. Food and grease residues cause burning.
- Incorrect temperature. Too high a heat or food that is not defrosted can cause burning.
- Failure to follow the instructions. It is important to know how to properly care for the pan to preserve its coating.
What should I do to prevent food from sticking?
- Heat the pan thoroughly. 1.5-2 minutes before adding food.
- Maintain the correct temperature. Different foods require different cooking temperatures.
- Use room temperature food. Do not put frozen food in the pan.
- Follow the instructions. Learn how to clean and care for your pan.
- Choose the right tools. Use wooden or silicone spatulas to avoid damaging the coating.
Additional tips:
- Before using a nonstick frying pan for the first time, grease it with vegetable oil and heat it over low heat for 10 minutes.
- Do not overcrowd the pan: the food must have enough space to cook evenly.
- Do not leave food in the pan after cooking: transfer it to a plate or container.
- Wash the pan by hand with a mild detergent and warm water.
By following these simple tips, you can easily avoid burning food and keep your pan in good condition for a long time.
