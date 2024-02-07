Bread is one of the most favorite foods in Ukraine. It is rich in carbohydrates that give us energy. But have you ever wondered what would happen if you ate bread only? Is it possible to survive on such a diet? This is the subject of a Grist article.

The benefits of bread:

Bread, especially whole grain one, is a good source of carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It is easily digestible and can be eaten as a standalone dish or with other foods. Bread makes you feel full for a long time.

Disadvantages of bread:

Bread does not contain all the vitamins and minerals the body needs. Eating only bread can be boring. White bread made from refined flour can have a negative impact on blood sugar levels, weight, and other aspects of health.

Is it possible to survive on a bread diet?

Theoretically, it is possible to survive on a bread diet, but it won't be healthy. You'll need to eat whole grain bread to get more nutrients, but even that won't be enough. You will be lacking:

vitamins: C, D, B12

minerals: calcium

other nutrients: fiber, omega-3 fatty acids

The psychological aspect:

In addition, eating bread only for a long time can be very boring. This can lead to sensory specific satiation when a person loses interest in a particular food.

Bread can be a part of a healthy diet, but it should not be the only thing you eat. It is important to eat a variety of foods for a balanced diet.

