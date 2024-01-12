A four-point magnetic storm will last for two days: how to protect yourself

On Friday, January 12, the Earth's geomagnetic field is calm. However, magnetic storms of medium intensity are expected soon.

Daily video

According to Meteoagent, the preliminary forecast of magnetic storms for January 2024 indicates that geomagnetic storms of four points (orange hazard level) are possible on January 14 and 15.

Read also: NASA: humanity will know in 30 minutes how a killer solar storm will hit the Earth

Magnetic storms in January 2024

The Earth's magnetic field protects us from harmful solar radiation. However, during magnetic storms, this field is disrupted, which can lead to negative consequences for human health.

What are magnetic storms and how do they occur?

Magnetic storms occur during times of increased solar activity. Solar activity is a fluctuation in the solar wind, a stream of ionized particles emanating from the Sun. During a solar flare, a large amount of energy is released, which accelerates the solar wind. This leads to an increase in the Earth's magnetic field, which can lead to a magnetic storm.

How are magnetic storms felt?

Magnetic storms can cause a wide range of symptoms, including:

headache

nausea

pain in muscles and joints

sleep disturbance

fatigue

irritation

anxiety

In some people, magnetic storms can even lead to serious health problems, such as

Cardiac arrhythmias Myocardial infarction Stroke Epileptic seizures

Who is most affected by magnetic storms

People with chronic diseases, pregnant women, and the elderly are most susceptible to magnetic storms.

How to protect yourself from magnetic storms and what to drink during magnetic storms

Unfortunately, it is impossible to completely protect yourself from magnetic storms. However, there are several ways that can help reduce their impact on your health:

If you have a chronic medical condition, be sure to monitor your condition during magnetic storms.

If you experience symptoms of a magnetic storm, get plenty of rest, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid excessive physical activity.

If you experience severe symptoms, consult a doctor.

In general, magnetic storms can have a negative impact on human health. However, it is important to remember that not all people are equally sensitive to them. If you are experiencing symptoms of a magnetic storm, it is important to get more rest and avoid excessive physical activity.

As a reminder, magnetic (geomagnetic) storms are short-term disturbances of the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere. They are caused by bursts of radiation and charged particles emitted by the Sun.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!