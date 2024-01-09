Four easy ways to remove pesticides from fruits and vegetables

A balanced diet involves eating fresh fruits and vegetables every day. However, these products may contain harmful pesticides.

To cleanse them of these substances, you don't need to remove the peel, which contains many nutrients. It is enough to use a few simple tips, SantePlus writes.

It is noted that vegetables and fruits should be washed well with water before cooking or eating. This is the easiest and most effective way to remove most pesticide residues. For even greater effectiveness, you can use slightly salted water.

It is more effective to wash fruits and vegetables using baking soda, which is a natural detergent that helps remove pesticides from the surface of food. To do this, you can prepare a paste of baking soda and water or soak fruits and vegetables in a solution of baking soda and water.

White vinegar is also an effective pesticide remover. You can soak fruits and vegetables in a solution of white vinegar and water.

Use a mixture of baking soda and lemon. This is an effective pesticide remover. To do this, you can prepare a spray of these ingredients, spray the fruits and vegetables with it, and then rinse with water.

Salt also helps to remove pesticides, phytosanitary products and soil from the surface of fruits and vegetables. To do this, you can simply add salt to the water in which you wash your fruits and vegetables.

By following these simple tips, you can clean your fruits and vegetables from pesticides without losing any nutrients. This will help you eat healthily and safely.

