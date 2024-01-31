Four effective ways to clean burnt pans without chemicals: all you need is salt and foil

Any cook knows how easy it is to burn a pan if you forget it on the stove. The result is a bottom covered in black bloom that is difficult to remove.

But don't throw away the pan, because it can be restored using simple and affordable products. SantePlusMag has provided 4 tips to help you clean a burnt pan, but this does not apply to non-stick kitchen "gadgets".

Coarse salt and aluminum foil - this method allows you to remove dirt without damaging the surface. To do this, you need a tablespoon of coarse salt and aluminum foil. Pour coarse salt into the bottom of the pan and leave it for a few minutes. Then form a ball of aluminum foil and rub the bottom of the pan, especially the burnt parts. Rinse with hot water and rub with dishwashing liquid, and then rinse again.

Potatoes and salt - you will need a halved raw potato and a tablespoon of coarse salt. Sprinkle coarse salt on the surface of the pan, then rub the potato in a circular motion for 3 minutes. Rinse as usual.

Baking soda and lemon - you will need two tablespoons of baking soda and half a lemon. Pour the baking soda into the bottom of the pan, then rub the dirt in a circular motion with half a lemon. Leave the ingredients to work, then wash as usual.

Baking soda and white vinegar - If burnt-on stains in the pan are difficult to remove, use this effective cleaning duo. Pour a cup of white vinegar mixed with half a cup of water into a saucepan. Then bring the mixture to a boil and pour over the pan sprinkled with baking soda. Leave on for 15 minutes and wipe the bottom of the pan with a sponge.

Note that you can also use baking soda and white vinegar separately.

Once you have burned the pan, act immediately without waiting too long to easily recover the pan. Otherwise, the charred residue will stick more strongly to the pan and you will have to spend more energy and time to remove it.

