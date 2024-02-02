In 5 minutes, carrots will be crisp and firm again: an ingenious life hack with ice

Vegetables often lose their firmness and become wilted in the refrigerator. This happens because they lose moisture.

Daily video

Don't rush to throw away wilted vegetables, because you can restore their elasticity with a simple five-minute life hack. According to the Express, all you need is water and ice cubes.

Experts advise to peel the carrots first. Put them in a glass jar with cold water and add ice cubes. Leave it in the fridge for a few minutes. After 5 minutes, your carrots are hard and crisp again.

"Carrots lose their hardness due to moisture loss. Immersing them in cold water with ice gives them the necessary moisture, restoring their elasticity," the experts explained.

This life hack can also be used for other vegetables.

To keep carrots from spoiling in the refrigerator, store them in the coldest part. But before that, wrap them in a paper towel and put them in an airtight container.

Keep carrots away from fruits that emit ethylene, such as apples, bananas, and tomatoes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!