What to replace eggs in baking: housewives shared useful tips

Fragrant, lush Easter cake is a symbol of Easter that gathers the whole family at the table. Its preparation is often based on recipes that involve the use of eggs.

But what to do if for some reason the eggs are not available? Do not be upset! We will share the secrets of what you can do to replace eggs in pasta without affecting its taste and magnificence. Shuba writes about it.

Why are eggs important in baking?

Eggs perform important functions in the dough:

Binding ingredients: thanks to them, all the components are held together, forming a homogeneous structure.

They provide moisture: eggs make the dough elastic, soft, and pleasant to the taste.

eggs make the dough elastic, soft, and pleasant to the taste. They contribute to the formation of a ruddy crust: thanks to the eggs, the Easter cake becomes golden and appetizing.

What can replace eggs in the Easter cake?

Apple puree: 65 g of puree without sugar will replace 1 egg. This is a great option if you want to add a light fruity flavor to your cake. Banana puree: 65 g of puree is also equivalent to 1 egg. Cake with banana puree will have a slightly unusual taste, but at the same time, it will be very aromatic. For a neutral taste, you can use mashed avocado. Seeds: 1 tbsp. of mix seeds (chia, flax, or hemp) with 3 tbsp. of water, let it swell for 10 minutes. This mixture replaces 1 egg and can give the paste a nutty flavor. Soda and vinegar: 1 tbsp. of soda extinguish 1 tbsp. of vinegar. This reaction will make the dough fluffy and airy, replacing 1 egg. Tofu: grind 60 g of raw tofu and add to the dough. This ingredient does not have a strong taste, but it can make the cake a little thicker. Yogurt: 60 g of natural yogurt without sugar and additives will replace 1 egg. It will moisten the dough and glue all the ingredients together. Nut paste: 30 g of paste with a moist creamy texture (peanut, almond) will add a nutty flavor to the cake and at the same time replace 1 egg.

Remember that when you replace eggs with other ingredients, the taste and texture of Easter cake may change slightly. Experiment, find your ideal alternative, and enjoy delicious home baking!

