How to replace salt in dishes without losing flavor

We all know how important salt is in cooking. Without it, any dish seems bland and tasteless. But what if you suddenly run out of salt and it's a long way to the store? Don't despair!

In fact, there are many ways to replace salt in dishes without anyone noticing the difference, RBC-Ukraine writes. Remember that some of these salt substitutes have their own flavor, which can slightly change the taste of the dish. So start with small amounts and add them to taste.

Here are some tips:

1. Lemon juice: Add a little lemon juice not only to salads, but also to meat dishes. It will not only salt the food, but also give it an interesting sourness.

2. Soy sauce: Due to its high salt content, soy sauce is great for salads, first courses and meat dishes.

3. Seaweed: Grind dried seaweed in a coffee grinder and add to your food.

4. Dried vegetables: In addition to salt, they will also enrich the dish with their flavor.

5. Spices: A variety of spices such as pepper, dill, parsley, basil, oregano, tarragon, rosemary, turmeric, marjoram, cumin, coriander, curry, and paprika will not only emphasize the taste of food but also partially replace salt.

6. Soup spices and broth cubes: Add them to the dish to not only add salt, but also add flavor.

7. Vinegar: A small amount of mild vinegar (apple cider vinegar, balsamic vinegar, grape vinegar) can partially replace salt.

8. Pickledor Marinated Vegetables: Add a pickled cucumber, pickled tomato, or cucumber marinade to soup or other dishes.

9. Horseradish and ginger: These products will not only add spice to the food, but also partially replace salt.

Experiment! Don't be afraid to try new things and look for combinations of spices that you like.

