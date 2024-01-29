How to replace sugar in homemade condensed milk to prevent it from crystallizing

Who doesn't love condensed milk? This dessert comes from childhood and can be eaten plain, added to coffee, pies, cakes, and other dishes. But store-bought condensed milk often contains harmful additives, and natural boiled milk takes a long time to cook.

Ukrainian food blogger Kateryna Tarasenko shared a recipe for condensed milk from store-bought milk on YouTube that can be prepared in 15 minutes!

Ingredients:

400 g of icing sugar

400 ml of store-bought milk

40 g of butter

100 g of milk powder (optional)

a pinch of vanilla

Preparation:

Combine powdered sugar, butter, milk, and vanilla in a large saucepan. Stir and put on the fire. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to just above medium and cook for 10 minutes.

Tips:

Use powdered sugar, not sugar. Otherwise, the condensed milk may crystallize.

Quickly cool the condensed milk after cooking. Pour it into a container and place it in a bowl of cold water and ice. Change the water until the condensed milk has cooled to 20°C. As it cools, it will become thicker.

Milk powder will give the condensed milk a lighter color.

