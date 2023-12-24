How to replace a down jacket in 2024: 6 trendy options

A down jacket is an indispensable item in winter, but not every woman likes its appearance. If you want to be stylish in winter, pay attention to alternative models of outerwear that will be at the peak of popularity in 2024.

Classic long straight-cut coat

This is a versatile item that is suitable for any occasion and style. It looks elegant and keeps you warm even in the most severe frosts.

Bomber jacket

This model is a great option for everyday wear. It is comfortable, warm and has a stylish look.

Teddy coat

This soft wool coat is very pleasant to the touch and has a unique look. It is perfect for business and casual looks.

Afghan coat

This model has a luxurious appearance due to its long fur. It is ideal for everyday wear in cold weather.

Eco-fur coat

An eco-fur coat is a stylish and practical option that is not inferior in quality to a natural fur coat. It is warm, comfortable and much cheaper.

Aviator sheepskin coat

An aviator sheepskin coat is a fashionable and practical option for winter. It is made of eco-leather and has a stylish appearance.

