In 2024, thick eyebrows remain in fashion, reminiscent of the style of the 80s, but with more sophistication. To give your eyebrows the desired shape, you need to use an eyebrow gel, but what if you don't have one?

Glam magazine answered this question. You can still create perfect eyebrows. In particular, you can use hairspray to do this.

You will also need an eyebrow brush. Simply spray the hairspray onto the brush and apply it to your eyebrows, shaping the hairs into the desired shape.

For those whose skin is sensitive, it is important to be careful not to get hairspray on it. If you're not sure, experts advise contacting a dermatologist for advice.

In addition, there are other techniques for fixing eyebrows, such as using soap. However, hairspray can be a more effective solution, especially if you want to achieve the perfect result quickly.

