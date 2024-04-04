How to wash windows so that they do not get dirty even after rain

Spring has finally arrived! The sun warms you, and you want the house to be clean and cozy. However, washing windows is not the most favorite thing for many housewives.

A wonderful life hack that will help you keep your windows clean for a long time was shared on the website prostoway.com. With this simple recipe, you won't have to wash them every time it rains.

This tool really works! Thanks to the hair conditioner, water will not leave streaks on the glass, and glycerin will repel dust and dirt.

You will need:

1/2 cup of water

1 tablespoon of hair conditioner

1 tablespoon of glycerin

Preparation:

Mix all the ingredients in a container. Wash the windows in the usual way. Pour the solution into a spray bottle and apply to the glass. Rub the glass with a dry cloth until it shines.

Voila! Your windows are clean and shiny, and you've saved time and effort. Try this hack and you won't regret it!

Vinegar can be used instead of hair conditioner.

Do not forget to wipe the window frames.

You can use special microfiber cloths to clean windows.

