The changing weather in Ukraine often leads to ice formation on sidewalks, stairs, and other surfaces. This can be dangerous, as it increases the risk of falling and getting injured.

One of the most effective ways to combat ice is to use coffee. This method was described in the Patriots of Ukraine publication.

This method has several advantages:

Coffee has acidity, which helps melt ice.

Coffee grounds create friction, which improves grip.

This method is quite environmentally friendly.

To use coffee for de-icing, you simply sprinkle the coffee grounds on the cleaned surface. The coffee grounds will melt the ice and create a layer that will improve traction.

Here are some tips on how to use coffee for deicing:

Use fresh coffee grounds as they have more acidity.

Sprinkle the coffee on a clean surface to make it stick better.

If the coffee does not melt all the ice, repeat the procedure.

