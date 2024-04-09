Each plant in your garden or vegetable garden needs an individual selection of fertilizer, and this also applies to trees. It is important to use substances such as ash, compost, and other useful minerals for their healthy growth.

There are six key fertilizers that will provide your fruit trees with all the nutrients they need in the spring.

What fertilizers to choose for trees

Spring feeding of fruit trees can include the use of wood ash as a natural source of nutrients, especially for acidic soils where it helps neutralize the pH. Usually, it is applied in the amount of 100-150 grams per square meter.

In the first year after planting trees, it is recommended to add nitrogen fertilizers, about 10 grams per square meter.

Starting from the fourth year of the tree's life, it is important to apply phosphate and potassium fertilizers, at the rate of 10 grams of phosphate and 15 grams of potassium per square meter, using them when digging the trunk circles.

For organic fertilization, you can use bird droppings diluted in water in a ratio of 1 to 10-12, or manure diluted in water in a ratio of 1 to 5, as well as peat composts.

As for mineral fertilizers, nitrogen (for example, urea or ammonium nitrate), phosphorus (such as superphosphate) and potassium (potassium salt or potassium chloride) are usually used.

Foliar feeding can be carried out after the development of leaves, using urea in a concentration of 30 grams per 10 liters of water for one tree.

