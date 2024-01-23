Pelargonium, or indoor geranium, is one of the most popular indoor plants. It does not require much effort and time to grow, but it blooms very beautifully and profusely.

Daily video

By following these simple rules shared on the zaxid.net website, you can grow a beautiful and lushly blooming pelargonium.

Read also: They will take energy away: what trees should not be planted near the house

Basic rules for caring for pelargonium:

Lighting. Pelargonium loves the sun, so the best place for it is a south window. In summer, you can take the plant out to the balcony or garden.

Pelargonium loves the sun, so the best place for it is a south window. In summer, you can take the plant out to the balcony or garden. Temperature. In summer, pelargonium tolerates any temperature, and in winter. it is desirable that the room be about +15°C.

Watering. In summer, pelargonium should be watered abundantly as the soil dries up. In winter, watering is almost stopped.

In summer, pelargonium should be watered abundantly as the soil dries up. In winter, watering is almost stopped. Fertilizing. Pelargonium should be fertilized every two weeks from late March to mid-November with liquid fertilizers. You can buy pelargonium fertilizer in the store or prepare it yourself.

Pelargonium should be fertilized every two weeks from late March to mid-November with liquid fertilizers. You can buy pelargonium fertilizer in the store or prepare it yourself. Pruning. Pelargonium should be pruned in the fall, leaving a stem with 6-7 leaves. Remove shoots that grow not from the root but from the leaf axils. If the plant has grown again over the winter, it can be pruned again in late February or early March, leaving only a few buds on the stem.

Why doesn't the pelargonium bloom?

The common reasons are:

Not enough light. Pelargoniums need bright lighting.

Pelargoniums need bright lighting. Too low a temperature. The room where the pelargonium is kept should be at least +15°C.

The room where the pelargonium is kept should be at least +15°C. Too fertile soil. Moderately fertile soil is suitable for pelargoniums.

Moderately fertile soil is suitable for pelargoniums. Too spacious a pot. Pelargonium blooms better in a tight pot.

Pelargonium blooms better in a tight pot. Untimely pruning. Pruning pelargonium stimulates its flowering.

Pruning pelargonium stimulates its flowering. Irregular fertilization. Pelargonium needs regular fertilization, especially during the flowering period.

As a reminder, every flower lover wants their flowerpots to be the most lush, beautiful, and healthy. But did you know that an inexpensive spice that every housewife uses for baking can help you grow perfect flowers on your windowsill?

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!