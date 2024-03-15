According to experts, proper fertilization is the key to healthy development, lush flowering and overall vitality of dahlias. This flower needs a lot of nutrients during the active growing season.

They are necessary for the formation of strong stems and leaves, as well as for the formation of flower buds. Some fertilizers contain components that contribute to the accelerated process of bud formation so that dahlias bloom earlier than planned. This is reported by TSN.

It is in the spring that these plants resume active growth after the winter dormant period. At this stage, you should use organic fertilizers (humus, compost, herbal decoctions) that are rich in essential nutrients and can enrich the soil with humus. For example, during the active development phase, plants need more phosphorus to form a strong root system. Therefore, it is worth using fertilizers enriched with this component.

Dahlias should be fertilized regularly but carefully, avoiding excessive fertilization. It is important to follow the manufacturer's recommended application rates indicated on the package. In addition, these flowers may require additional trace elements, such as zinc, iron, and magnesium.

Dahlias should be treated with a high-potassium fertilizer just before flowering. It will promote the formation of bright and lush flowers.

