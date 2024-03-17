Raspberries are a favorite berry of many. To get a generous harvest of juicy berries, it is important to properly care for the bushes. Particular attention should be paid to fertilizing as it provides the plant with the necessary nutrients for growth and fruiting.

By following these simple tips, you can significantly improve the growth and fruiting of raspberries. Experienced gardeners advise to apply several types of fertilizers to raspberries in March, TSN writes.

1. Nitrogen fertilizers:

Apply in early spring before budding.

They stimulate the active growth of green mass.

Use ammonium nitrate or urea (20-30 g per 1 square meter).

2. Complex mineral fertilizers:

Apply after the start of active growth.

They provide the plant with nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

They promote the formation of strong shoots and fruiting.

Use according to the instructions (usually 40-60 g per 1 square meter).

3. Organic fertilizers:

They enrich the soil with microelements and improve its structure.

Use humus or compost (5-7 cm layer around the bushes).

4. Fertilizing with microelements:

They stimulate berries, increase resistance to diseases and pests.

Foliar feeding is carried out with a solution of zinc, boron, manganese.

Remember:

Before applying any fertilizer, it is important to moisten the soil thoroughly.

Do not over-fertilize as this can harm the plant.

Read the fertilizer instructions carefully and follow the recommended dosages.

